'That’s a starting line-up!' - Mikel Arteta left 'very shocked' by extent of Arsenal's injury crisis as Gunners boss admits he 'felt joy' after realisation ahead of PSG showdown
Mikel Arteta was left "very shocked" by the extent of Arsenal's injury crisis but admitted to feeling "joy" ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain showdown.
- Arsenal have several key players injured
- Arteta remains undaunted despite the challenge
- Feels proud of the reaction by the youngsters