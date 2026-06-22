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Mike Maignan 'open' to Premier League transfer as Chelsea 'intensify' talks with AC Milan goalkeeper's representatives
Chelsea ramp up Maignan pursuit
The Blues have long been linked with a new recruit in goal, and Maignan has emerged as a primary target to solidify their defensive unit. According to MilanNews24, the London club are actively communicating with Maignan's agent, Jonathan Kebe. This dialogue is seen as a crucial step in understanding the financial margins and the general conditions required to move forward with a formal negotiation. While a concrete bid is yet to be submitted, the interest from Stamford Bridge is said to be 'intensifying'.
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Tactical importance for Ruben Amorim
Despite the noise coming from London, the report adds that Milan are not ready to let their number one go without a fight. New head coach Ruben Amorim considers Maignan a fundamental pillar of his technical project at San Siro. The Portuguese manager is keen to build his squad around a core of experienced leaders, and Maignan fits that profile perfectly.
Amorim is desperate to retain the Frenchman, viewing his leadership, personality, and shot-stopping ability as virtually impossible to replace in the current market. Since arriving at Milan from Lille, Maignan has established himself as one of the elite goalkeepers in European football.
Premier League lure for the Frenchman
The deciding factor in this transfer saga may ultimately rest with the player himself. MilanNews 24 suggests that the French international is seriously evaluating the possibility of a new professional experience abroad. The allure of the Premier League is strong, and it is understood that Maignan views a move to England’s top flight as a particularly attractive next step in his career.
Maignan has spent three years in Italy, but the chance to test himself in a different environment could weigh heavily on his decision. With Chelsea prepared to offer a leading role in a transitioning squad, the prospect of becoming the Blues' new defensive anchor is an enticing proposition for the 30-year-old.
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No final decision yet
While negotiations haven’t reached their final stages, the situation is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, given that Maignan's focus is currently on France at the 2026 World Cup. Chelsea continue to monitor the situation closely, aware that the Rossoneri will demand a significant fee for a player of Maignan's calibre. Meanwwhile, the Milan hierarchy remains observant, balancing Amorim's tactical needs against the player's potential desire for a change.