AFP
Mike Maignan future in doubt as Al-Nassr target AC Milan goalkeeper following backroom upheaval
Internal friction grows at San Siro
The relationship between Maignan and the Milan hierarchy appears to have reached a delicate crossroads following a turbulent end to the previous campaign. Although the French international remains one of the most vital components of the Rossoneri squad, recent developments suggest a growing disconnect between the player and the club's decision-makers. The primary source of Maignan's unhappiness stems from the sweeping changes made to the technical staff in May, a move that saw the dismissal of head coach Max Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, and veteran goalkeeping coach Claudio Filippi. Maignan had built a particularly strong professional bond with the trio, especially Filippi, whose expertise was credited with helping the Frenchman maintain his status as one of Europe’s premier shot-stoppers.
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Al-Nassr emerge as potential suitors
Sensing an opportunity to land a world-class talent, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have reportedly entered the fray, per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Riyadh-based club, which famously boasts Cristiano Ronaldo among its ranks, is currently in the market for a new number one to replace Bento. The financial muscle of the Saudi league presents a unique challenge for Milan, who may struggle to compete if a bidding war erupts for a player who is already one of their highest earners.
The reports suggest that the interest from the Middle East is genuine and that the Saudi club is closely monitoring the situation as Maignan evaluates his next steps. It is a stark contrast to the previous summer, where Maignan chose to remain at the club despite a substantial proposal from Chelsea. At that time, the presence of Allegri and the existing management structure was enough to convince him to reject the Premier League giants.
Delayed return adds to transfer speculation
Further fueling the rumors of a potential exit is Maignan’s decision to postpone his return to pre-season training. Both Maignan and teammate Adrien Rabiot have pushed back their arrival at Milanello from the initially scheduled date of August 12 to August 16. While the club has framed this as an extended holiday to recover from their World Cup exploits, the optics remain problematic for a club trying to project stability. The delay is widely viewed as a reflection of the players' dissatisfaction, particularly given their close ties to the former coaching staff.
The club finds itself in a difficult position, needing to balance the desire to keep a world-class asset with the reality of managing a potentially unhappy captain. The management is aware that retaining a player against their will could be counterproductive, recognizing that forced stays rarely lead to peak performance on the pitch. As the new season approaches, the pressure is on the Milan board to sit down with Maignan and outline a convincing vision for the future.
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Contractual security vs sporting ambition
On paper, Milan hold all the cards regarding Maignan's immediate future. The Frenchman signed a significant contract extension earlier this year, tying him to the club until June 2031 with a salary that rivals the club's top earner, Rafael Leao. This deal, worth approximately €7 million per year including bonuses, was intended to secure the club's goalkeeping position for the next decade. The situation has left the Milan fanbase anxious, as Maignan has been a fan favorite since arriving in 2021 to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma. His leadership on the field and shot-stopping ability were pivotal in the club, making the prospect of his departure even harder to stomach for the Rossoneri faithful.
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