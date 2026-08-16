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Mike Maignan & Adrien Rabiot return to AC Milan training as Ruben Amorim defends controversial decision to grant stars extra leave
Amorim justifies extended breaks for key stars
Amorim has moved quickly to shut down growing criticism regarding the absence of key stars Maignan and Rabiot during the final stages of pre-season. The duo were notably absent as the Rossoneri secured an impressive victory over Manchester United, leading to questions about their readiness for the upcoming league opener. However, Amorim has been firm in his stance, insisting that the choice to delay their return was a tactical necessity rather than a player-led request.
Speaking after his side dismantled his former employers in Poland, the Milan boss was transparent about the situation. Amorim stated: "Rabiot and Maignan had more days off because they played more. That was important to me. Everyone complains about the number of games and the players being unable to cope with the strain, and I gave the players those extra days because I already knew they wouldn’t be able to play today’s match. So I gave them three more days. Nothing will change. And I need to say that it was my decision, not the players." Amorim stated firmly.
- AFP
Duo report to Milanello for fitness testing
Following their sanctioned time away, both Maignan and Rabiot reported to the club’s training ground on Sunday morning. The initial phase of their return involves a series of general fitness tests and physiological evaluations to determine how much work they have done individually during their time off. While the rest of the squad enjoys a recovery period after their travel back from Poland, the French internationals are undergoing a tailored program to bridge the gap in match sharpness. This specialized integration is critical, as Amorim prepares for the first competitive hurdle of the season against Torino next weekend.
According to reports from Milanello, the pair will be given a rest day on Monday before joining the rest of the squad for full-contact training on Tuesday. This will mark the first time this summer that Amorim has had his entire first-team group together on the grass, a milestone that the coach believes is vital for tactical cohesion.
Managing the workload in a demanding season
By providing these extra three days, the coach believes he is securing his players' health for the months of February and March, rather than just the month of August. He was adamant that the players were eager to return, but he had to act as the final arbiter to ensure they did not rush back prematurely.
Further clarifying the situation regarding his stars, Amorim added: "They want to train. Tomorrow they’ll be at Milanello preparing for the first match. They had a full schedule and followed the schedule, because we have proof that they did. So I want to make this really clear, because I think it’s important. We’ll evaluate Rabiot. Rabiot is a really important player for us. But, as we showed today, we have to be confident. We need to rest the players who need rest because it will be a very demanding season."
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Torino clash looms as final preparations begin
Amorim has already confirmed that Maignan is expected to start, citing the unique nature of the goalkeeper position and the Frenchman’s consistent availability. The manager is keen to ensure that the positive momentum generated by the 4-2 win against United is carried into the league, regardless of which players are deemed ready to start from the first minute.
Addressing Maignan’s specific status for the upcoming weekend, Amorim explained: “It’s a different position. He’s been training all the time. If you look at the number of games he’s played in recent seasons with Milan, he plays every game. He’ll be ready for the first match because it’s a different position."
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