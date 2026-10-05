The defender's rise to prominence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has caught the eye of club legend Ledley King, who recently spoke about Van de Ven's evolution as a leader. King highlighted the player's unique skill set and his new responsibilities within the squad. 'I think he's a fantastic player. His new role now is to make the players around him better,' King remarked when discussing the captaincy. The former England international believes Van de Ven is the ideal candidate to marshall the Spurs defense in the long term.

King further elaborated on the qualities that make the Dutchman so effective in the Premier League. 'I think Micky takes care of himself. His ability to recover and put fires out is something we've seen over the last few years. That's an important element for the team. So, I think the next role is to manage the group and get the best out of the group as a team. He's grown into the role. Having seen Micky on the pitch, he leads by example, for sure and I think he was the right choice to be captain,' the legendary defender added.