'We will win' - Micky van de Ven vows to bring home Europa League trophy for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in emotional message to fans ahead of Man Utd showdown
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has sent out an emotional message and vowed to win the Europa League trophy for head coach Ange Postecoglou.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spurs set to face Man Utd in Europa League final
- Van de Ven confident of victory
- Wants to win trophy for Tottenham boss