Michael Olise communicates final decision on his future to Bayern Munich amid Real Madrid transfer links

Bayern supporters can breathe a collective sigh of relief as French winger Olise has formally informed club officials of his desire to remain in Bavaria. The definitive update comes in response to a wave of international media reports claiming the 24-year-old was pushing for a sensational summer transfer to Madrid to link up with international teammate Kylian Mbappe.

According to Sky Sports, Olise has bypassed the mounting external noise entirely, presenting no transfer request to the Bayern board. Instead, the London-born playmaker has reaffirmed his absolute commitment to the German giants.



