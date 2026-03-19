Michael Hartono, the majority shareholder of Como alongside his brother Robert Budi, has died at the age of 86. The Hartono brothers are Indonesian billionaires, ranked among the world’s richest men, known for having built a tobacco empire (Djarum) and diversified into banking (BCA), electronics (Polytron) and property. Since 2019, they have owned Como 1907, which they have taken from Serie D to Serie A and now into the Champions League zone.





The news of his passingwas reported by Indonesian media, and there has been no statement from the club as yet. Shortly afterwards, a statement of condolence was issued by Como.







