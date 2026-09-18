'Dangerous to Michael Carrick!' - Ex-Man Utd star destroys slow tactics after historic collapse

Carrick is facing mounting scrutiny as United manager following a disastrous week of results. The Red Devils suffered a historic 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton on Wednesday night, despite taking an early 2-0 lead.

This stunning collapse marked the first time in over 50 years that United have lost at Old Trafford after holding a two-goal advantage. It compounded the bitter disappointment of a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Manchester City just days prior.

Carrick successfully guided the club back to the Champions League, earning the permanent managerial role during the summer. However, former United striker Saha believes the manager's job is now in serious danger.