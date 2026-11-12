Was Michael Carrick too nice? Reasons for Man Utd struggles explained by Premier League title-winning former Red Devils star

Asked about what went wrong for former assistant-turned-manager Carrick and whether any United boss needs more of a nasty streak, two-time title winner Parker - who was speaking in association with casinoslike.org - told GOAL: “I suppose you do in management.

“There has to be at least two sides to the coin and he comes across, maybe it’s just down to lack of experience, as maybe still thinking as a player - when you have to put that to bed. You just have to, you can't be one of them anymore and what happens is that people take liberties.

“Maybe he was a bit too familiar, as we have to remember that initially he was assistant manager there. When I think about assistant managers, they are very close with the players, they're the link with the players because the managers who I've played under kept their distance. So, the assistant manager becomes your kind of person - if you want to drop something in about the boss, you'd throw one in as a tester to see how the manager would react.

“The best I played under, there were three because one of them was completely different. I had Brian Kidd, who was unbelievable. If there was some kind of manual on how to be an assistant manager to work with the players but still be in the boss's mind, Kiddo was the man.

“Peter Shreeves was a great person as well and the other one who I think had the hardest job was Don Howe, who was assistant for Sir Bobby Robson. He’d come into QPR, become an assistant, then became manager for a little while. When he became manager, Don already had his level and everyone's respect. Don was then known as boss to most players but players hang on things. There were players from QPR who couldn't get over Trevor Francis becoming a manager, they still saw him as a player so they didn't really give him what he deserved in terms of being a recognised name and being the manager.

“But Michael Carrick, I personally wouldn't say it was down to that. I still look at the players and the players of today are not the same players from my era. I was brought up to respect anyone in a high position. I wasn't brought up that I had to like them, but I was brought up to respect them and listen to them and what they say because there's a reason why they are where they are and I just think it's a bit different now because agents are more powerful and directors of football put themselves in a position of saying ‘I will take all that away from you, you just coach them’.

“I think the players and the manager have to be close, where the manager needs to know everything about that player, what problems they've got, how are they feeling today, any issues, family issues, whereas agents and directors of football and that little cluster of people, they're the ones who say they are helping but they take away something that a manager needs.”