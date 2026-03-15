Michael Carrick speaks out on Casemiro's future after Man Utd fans call for Brazilian star to stay

Post-match, Carrick was asked if United might reverse their decision on the 34-year-old, who has started all nine games under his stewardship. The manager remained realistic while acknowledging the fans' emotional demands: "I think in some ways it's difficult to say, I think it's when something's decided and in some ways the fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," he said. "I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I've been here and working with him and his influence within the team and big moments and goals. It was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters and having that connection, and the respect. That was a nice moment. I think you'll enjoy that one."