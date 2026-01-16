Getty Images Sport
Michael Carrick slams door shut on Harry Maguire exit despite interest from multiple Premier League clubs
Man Utd to reject approaches for Maguire
The Sun report that Maguire will remain at Old Trafford this month with the club set to reject all offers for a mid-season transfer. They are said to have received ‘enquiries’ from AC Milan and multiple Premier League clubs, with a battle set to ensue for the England international’s services this summer if his contract at Old Trafford expires.
Maguire currently has just six months left on his deal and it ‘remains unclear’ whether he will sign an extension until at least 2027 or depart the club as a free agent, despite previous reports of contract negotiations back in October.
Former head coach Ruben Amorim triggered a one-year extension to his deal in January 2025, citing a squad that was “starved of leaders”, and it is not yet clear whether his sacking will impact the future of Maguire under what is likely to be a new manager post-Carrick.
- Getty
Defender resigned to staying at Old Trafford
Maguire is United’s third-most expensive signing and still holds the world record for a move by a defender, following his £80million (now $107m) move from Leicester City in 2019. He has certainly faced some challenging times at Old Trafford but has become somewhat of a fans’ favourite in recent seasons due to his leadership qualities and relentless effort for the team, with his late winner in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in October serving as arguably the highlight of his time at United.
This term, Maguire has missed 10 of the Red Devils’ 21 league fixtures through injuries and that might raise concerns for his long-term future, with the club already thought to be lining up Murillo as a possible replacement. For the moment, though, he is set to remain at Old Trafford.
Carrick wants the club to reject all approaches for a mid-season transfer, while his No.2 Steve Holland holds Maguire in ‘high regard’ after the pair spent eight years together in the England set-up with Holland assistant manager to Gareth Southgate.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maguire is an 'example', believed former boss Amorim
Maguire was a firm favourite of Amorim, who said in December 2024 that the veteran defender is an example for the rest of the squad.
“He works really well – he is focused on the job and not what people say,” said Amorim. “He has no excuses, even if he had some tough moments.
“I think he is an example. He is there to play, to help the team, and he’s trying to do that.”
Maguire, in turn, paid his respects to Amorim in a post on his Instagram story after the Portuguese was dismissed from his role earlier this month.
“Thank you for everything boss. I wish you all the best in the future,” read Maguire’s 14-word message.
- AFP
Maguire's future beyond this season remains undecided
Maguire’s long-term future remains unclear, but he will hope to return to Premier League action in the Manchester derby this weekend, having made his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury in a brief cameo as a substitute in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
The 32-year-old retains an outside chance of securing a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad if he plays a starring role for United over the rest of the campaign, in what might be his last shot at a major international tournament. He last featured for the Three Lions in September 2024 and has not been named in a squad under Tuchel.
The German could yet become United’s next permanent manager if he leaves his role at St. George’s Park after the World Cup, while Maguire will aim to have his future at club level resolved before the end of the domestic season.
Advertisement