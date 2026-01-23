Michael Carrick shows up Ruben Amorim! New Man Utd boss makes six behind-the-scenes changes to impress players and club staff

One of the most immediate and symbolic changes Carrick has made involves his visibility and support for the club's famed youth system, according to Manchester Evening News. In a move that starkly contrasts with the previous regime, Carrick and his backroom staff braved rush hour traffic to attend the Under-21s fixture at Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday. His attendance has been regarded as a gesture to show the youth stars that a path to the first team exists while he is in charge.

Amorim’s approach to the academy was notably distant during his 14-month tenure. Despite opportunities to watch games at Old Trafford or the nearby Moss Lane in Altrincham, the Portuguese coach rarely attended. While Erik ten Hag had previously made the effort to visit local youth fixtures, Amorim’s interaction was limited to a casual stroll across the pitches at Carrington. Carrick’s presence at Leigh after just seven days in charge has already won him credit where Amorim failed to engage, fixing what insiders viewed as an "easy win" that was previously ignored.