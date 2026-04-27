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Michael Carrick lifts lid on secret Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting as next permanent Man Utd manager decision looms
Ratcliffe makes Carrington visit
Ratcliffe has sparked fresh conversation regarding the Manchester United managerial vacancy after making a personal visit to the club’s Carrington training base. While the INEOS chief refrained from making public guarantees regarding the long-term future of the coaching staff, his presence at the training ground underscores the hands-on approach he has taken since assuming control of football operations.
Current interim head coach Carrick confirmed the meeting took place in a relaxed atmosphere. "We had a chat, we had a cup of tea. Casual chat, it was nice to see him showing his support," Carrick said. "That was it. It was quite informal but it was nice to see him. As a club, we’re hugely connected all the way through. It’s a big part. I’m really conscious that’s how it should be and I am trying to do my part."
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Carrick stays calm over permanent role
While speculation mounts that a permanent appointment could be announced within the next month, Carrick is refusing to put pressure on the board. The former England international has transformed United's fortunes since stepping into the dugout, but he maintains that his primary focus remains on the pitch.
The interim boss has been clear that he is not chasing the hierarchy for a decision regarding his future. "In terms of deadline, it's not something I'm really chasing," he said ahead of Monday’s home fixture against Brentford. "It will become clear when it becomes clear."
Transfer strategy on hold
INEOS and the scouting department have already identified several key targets, but reports suggests that the club will not pursue central midfielder options or formalise other signings until the managerial situation is 100 per cent resolved. This patient approach is designed to ensure the new boss has a squad that fits their specific tactical vision.
United are prioritising a replacement for Casemiro, alongside a new left-back and an experienced striker. However, the club is wary of repeating past mistakes by signing players who do not align with the long-term head coach. Champions League qualification, which is nearly secured, will also provide the financial certainty needed to trigger these moves once the leadership is confirmed.
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Chasing a Champions League finish
As the administrative side of the club remains in a holding pattern, United’s immediate goal is securing a top-five finish to guarantee elite European football next season. A victory against Brentford on Monday night would put the Red Devils in a commanding position ahead of a massive clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
“It’s certainly where we want to be. We’ve had some great nights in the competition. We’re in a decent position. There is hopefully more to come and we want to keep pushing. But it just shows you how difficult it can be to live at the top,” Carrick added. With the team in much better shape than earlier in the campaign, the 44-year-old appears to be the firm favourite to lead the new era under Ratcliffe's ownership.