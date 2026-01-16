Michael Carrick responds to Roy Keane's brutal criticism of his 'big mouth' wife and Man Utd coaching team as interim boss discusses INEOS and expectations in first press conference

Asked about Keane's comments in his first press conference since being named coach until the end of the season, Carrick said: "Honestly, it didn't bother me."

Asked how he would cope with so many people opining about his work from now on, the former United midfielder added: "They're not putting more pressure on me, I don't feel that. I think it's just part of it, I understand the role, there's plenty of opinions around, some are positive, some aren't so much.

"It's totally irrelevant in terms of me and how I go to work and what I focus on. I kind of know already what we want to improve on and how we want to work with the players and I've already said about improving things, there's a lot of opinions, a lot can be said. It is the way of the world, I'm not going to pay too much attention to the most of that. It's not for me to do that, I think for me and the players and the staff it's a focus on how we're going to succeed really. That's our job, that's our responsibility, that's what our focus and our minds should be at, is doing what we can for this club."

