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'I don't need reassurance!' - Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man Utd sack pressure
Pressure mounts on Carrick
Carrick insists he retains the full backing of the United board despite a alarming run of form. The Red Devils travel to face Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League searching for a vital victory to steady the ship.
United are enduring their poorest start to a league campaign in 40 years, having won just two of their opening 10 matches across all competitions. They enter Wednesday’s European encounter without a win in their last six games.
To add to the tension, former manager Erik ten Hag recently accused the club of broken promises in an interview with The Athletic. However, Carrick remains adamant that his position is not under threat.
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'I don't need reassurance'
Addressing the growing speculation around his future, Carrick made it clear that he feels completely secure in his role. He emphasised his own understanding of the high standards required at Old Trafford.
"I don’t need any reassurance," the United head coach said, as quoted by Independent. "It’s pretty clear. I know the role, I know my responsibilities. I don’t need anyone else to tell me that or tell me when it’s going well or when it needs to be better. I know that myself.
"I know the realities and I’ve got no problem with that. It’s pretty clear. There’s not much I can really elaborate on that. I know we’ve got to win football games for everything to flow and everything to fit into place. That’s the great thing about it. We can do something about it."
Unity within the squad
Despite recent poor results, Carrick maintains that his depleted squad remains fully united behind him. He praised the effort displayed by his team in recent outings against Atletico and over the weekend.
“Since I came back, the players and the staff have given us everything that they could give,” Carrick insisted. “We’ve had some good performances. We’ve had some performances that we want to do better and we can improve on. We’ve made some mistakes.
“But I have to say, the type of performance put into the weekend and for large parts against Atlético, there’s a lot of togetherness there. There’s a lot of will and determination to do better and wanting to do it for each other, which is important.”
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Focusing on the duel against Como.
Carrick will aim to lead United to secure all three points against Como in the Champions League. A victory would boost morale and improve their standing in the league table. The Red Devils currently sit in 18th place with three points from two matches.
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