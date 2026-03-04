Michael Carrick identifies summer transfer window priority for Man Utd after Ruben Amorim clear-out

The United boss is acutely aware of the glaring hole in his squad and has hinted that finding a permanent solution is firmly on the agenda for the upcoming transfer window.

"I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure," Carrick explained when questioned about the lack of depth on the left side. When pressed further on whether that specific position would be addressed in the summer market, he added: "Quite possibly." It marks a significant shift in strategy, suggesting that the "wing-back era" is firmly in the rearview mirror as the club looks to restore the identity that once featured greats like Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having one eye on future recruitment, the manager insists his current makeshift options are fully capable of delivering results between now and the end of the campaign, adding: "I think we can still be dangerous and I still think we can fill that spot. I think we've got players to be able to do it. It's not a huge concern at the moment. We always want to improve and we're always thinking of that perfect scenario of mixing players together and connections and how it suits on the pitch, but Matheus has played that role and caused some problems and caused big problems and had big moments from that playing wide or inside so he's doing well as well."