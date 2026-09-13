Michael Carrick explains Luke Shaw absence as Patrick Dorgu starts the Manchester derby for United

Although Carrick had the option of picking Noussair Mazraoui, United opted to stick with Dorgu on the left flank against their fierce rivals today. The manager reiterated his belief in the tactical switch, maintaining that Dorgu is more than capable despite usually playing as a winger since his arrival. Further clarifying the decision, Carrick noted: "He can certainly play there. He has done, without doubt. I'm not sitting here saying he can't do that. It's just the way we've been since I've been here." Meanwhile, Cunha leads the attack again, as Benjamin Sesko misses out on a starting spot.