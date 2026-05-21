Michael Carrick confirms Casemiro won't be involved in Man Utd's final game of season amid Inter Miami transfer links

The curtain has officially come down on Casemiro’s United career, with Carrick confirming that the 34-year-old will play no part in the final game of the Premier League season. After arriving from Real Madrid in a high-profile move worth up to £70 million in 2022, the veteran midfielder is now set for a new chapter away from the Theatre of Dreams, with last weekend's 3-2 win at home to Nottingham Forest marking his final appearance.

Speaking on the decision to leave the five-time Champions League winner out of the trip to Brighton, Carrick explained: “It was kind of decided that last week would be his last game. I think that went well, as well as we all could have hoped, to be honest, and he’s been fantastic. I’ve said a lot of things about Case and how well he’s done for me since I’ve been here and for the whole club. But, yeah, it was decided that it was a good time for him to finish, really.”