'Messi is playing with statues, not team-mates' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic tears into Inter Miami as he launches fierce defence of Leo after feeble Club World Cup exit in rout by PSG
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fiery defence of Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup Round of 16, slamming the Major League Soccer side as 'statues' and insisted that the Argentine legend shouldn’t take the blame for a team he claims lacks stars, structure, or understanding of elite football.
- Zlatan defends Messi, slams Inter Miami as 'statues'
- PSG thrash Inter Miami 4-0 in Club World Cup
- Ibrahimovic says Messi needs real teammates to shine again