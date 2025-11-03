Instagram (@leomessi)/Getty/GOAL
The Messi family still love Barcelona! Argentina superstar Leo & wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrate son Thiago's birthday with Blaugrana-themed party
Thiago Messi's Barcelona-themed 13th birthday party
Messi and Roccuzzo celebrated their son Thiago’s 13th birthday with a vibrant FC Barcelona-themed party, reminding fans that the family’s bond with the club remains unbreakable. The celebrations, shared by Antonela on social media, featured decorations drenched in the Blaugrana colours, a giant inflatable bearing the Barca crest, and a backdrop inspired by Camp Nou with the words “Mes que un club” proudly displayed. Thiago, dressed in Barcelona’s 2024-25 third kit with a personalised “Thiago 13” shirt, was all smiles as his parents marked the occasion with the caption: “How wonderful it is to celebrate you, Thiagui! We love you so, so much.”
The themed celebration served as a nostalgic reminder of Messi’s two-decade association with Barcelona, the club where both his football journey and family life began. Even though the family now lives thousands of miles away in Miami, the party reflected their enduring love for the city and the team that shaped Messi’s career and their shared identity. It was not just a birthday celebration — it was a heartfelt tribute to the club that made Messi a global icon and forever tied the family’s story to Barcelona’s history.
Lionel Messi and the Golden Era of FC Barcelona
Messi’s connection to FC Barcelona transcends football, symbolising a cultural and emotional bond that defined a generation. Arriving from Rosario at just 13 years old, Messi’s career blossomed at La Masia, where the club funded his crucial medical treatment, setting the foundation for a lifelong loyalty. He made his first-team debut at 17 and went on to lead Barcelona through its most successful era, inspiring fans across the world with an artistry that changed how the game was played.
Under Pep Guardiola, Messi became the focal point of a golden generation that won every possible honour, including the historic 2009 “Sextuple.” His 672 goals and 778 appearances remain untouched records, while his six Ballons d’Or at the club speak volumes of his consistent brilliance. For over 15 years, Messi embodied Barcelona’s philosophy, a symbol of Catalan pride, humility, and excellence.
Even after his emotional departure in 2021 due to the club’s financial struggles, Messi’s influence still reverberates through Camp Nou and beyond. His story continues to inspire not just fans but also his children, who grew up surrounded by the city, the club’s values, and the legacy he helped build.
Thiago Messi's deep ties with Barcelona- the club and the city
Thiago Messi, born in Barcelona on November 2, 2012, has grown up under the bright lights of football’s biggest stages, but his roots remain firmly in Catalonia. He spent his early years in the city during his father’s peak years at the club, developing a deep personal attachment to both the city and the team. Before the family’s move to Paris in 2021, Thiago trained in Barcelona’s youth ranks.
Since then, his young football journey has mirrored his father’s globe-trotting career. After a short stint in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, Thiago now plays for Inter Miami’s U-13 side, where he has already impressed by scoring in youth tournaments. Despite living in the United States, Thiago has expressed admiration for current Barca sensation Lamine Yamal and even stated his dream of playing with him one day, a telling sign that the Catalan connection remains strong for the 13-year-old.
What stands out most, however, is Messi’s approach as a father. The World Cup winner has repeatedly said he does not want to pressure his sons to follow in his footsteps, emphasising the importance of his children being happy at whatever they do. Yet, through gestures like this birthday celebration, it’s clear that Barcelona remain a cherished part of their family identity.
Messi and Barcelona eyeing a Camp Nou farewell in the near future
While Lionel Messi has recently extended his Inter Miami contract until 2028, ensuring his continued presence in Major League Soccer, the emotional ties to Barcelona remain ever-present. It has also reignited calls for a proper farewell tribute to Messi at Camp Nou — something both he and the club have expressed interest in arranging. Such a moment would provide a fitting closure to a story that transformed football forever.
For Thiago, life continues in Miami with his youth football commitments, but the party has reminded the football world that the Messi family’s love for Barcelona runs deep. Whether or not Thiago ever dons the Blaugrana shirt on the field, the imagery of his birthday, the colours, the crest, the Camp Nou backdrop, captured exactly what Barcelona meant, and still means, to him and the rest of the the Messi family
