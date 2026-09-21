According to the Liverpool Echo, broadcasters have finalised their television picks for the Premier League in November, resulting in three significant fixture changes for Liverpool. The Reds have seen several crucial matches shifted to accommodate live broadcasts. The highly anticipated Merseyside derby against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium has been pushed back to Sunday, November 29, and will feature an early 12pm kick-off on TNT Sports.

Furthermore, Liverpool have had their away clash with Crystal Palace moved to Sunday, November 8, while their home rivalry match against Manchester United is now slated for Sunday, November 22 at 4:30pm on Sky Sports.