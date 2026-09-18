Getty Images Sport
Memphis Depay axed, Xavi names first Netherlands squad as Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel earn maiden call-ups
A new era without Memphis
The dawn of the Xavi era with the Netherlands national team has arrived with a ruthless edge, as the legendary former Barcelona manager has sensationally left out Memphis Depay. Memphis, who is chasing the all-time scoring record for his country, finds himself surplus to requirements for the upcoming international window. The decision comes at a time when the forward is still searching for his first goal in Brazil with Corinthians, and Xavi has clearly prioritised match fitness and club form over historical reputation. This selection marks a definitive break from the Ronald Koeman years, signaling that no player, regardless of their status, is safe in this new cycle.
- Getty Images Sport
Youth revolution and injury woes
While Memphis is the headline exclusion, he is not the only veteran to be discarded. Marten de Roon and Wout Weghorst have also been overlooked. On the injury front, Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with the knee problem he sustained during the World Cup, meaning a reunion between the midfielder and his former Barcelona manager will have to wait. Mats Wieffer is also absent through injury, while Stefan de Vrij’s international career appears to be winding down following his move to Greece. However, the squad is boosted by the return of Jurrien Timber, who missed significant time, including the World Cup, with a serious knee injury.
The inclusion of young talent has been the primary focus of Xavi’s first roster. Ruben van Bommel, son of former Oranje international Mark van Bommel, has been rewarded for a blistering start to the season with PSV Eindhoven. Having returned from a cruciate ligament injury, the youngster has already registered two goals and two assists in league play.
Similarly, Gjivai Zechiel has forced his way into the plans after establishing himself as a regular starter at Feyenoord. The technical midfielder has shown a predatory instinct in front of goal, finding the net five times already this season.
Veerman returns as Van Dijk commits
One of the most intriguing storylines in Xavi’s squad is the rehabilitation of Joey Veerman. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder had become a persona non grata under Ronald Koeman following a disappointing performance against Austria at Euro 2024, which led to a very public fallout in the Dutch media regarding his tactical suitability. However, a fresh start in the Bundesliga has seemingly convinced Xavi that the 27-year-old playmaker still has a role to play at the highest level. His ability to unlock defenses from deep could be a vital asset in Xavi’s system, which typically demands high technical proficiency from the central midfielders.
Crucially, the new manager has also secured the immediate future of his captain. Virgil van Dijk had previously hinted that he would consider his international future after the disappointment of the World Cup exit to Morocco. Following private discussions with Xavi in August, the Liverpool stalwart confirmed he would continue to lead the side.
Van Dijk remains the cornerstone of a defense that also features Premier League stars Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke. Interestingly, Xavi has also shown flexibility regarding players moving to the Middle East, as both Tijjani Reijnders and Crysencio Summerville retained their places in the squad despite their recent transfers to the Saudi Pro League.
- Getty Images
Full Netherlands squad list
Goalkeeper: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Defense: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfield: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord)
Forward: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Ruben van Bommel (PSV), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal)
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting