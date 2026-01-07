Meet the USMNT: AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic enters the defining stretch of his career as the 2026 World Cup approaches

If you know even a little about soccer, you’ve probably heard of Christian Pulisic. His name has broken into the mainstream in a way few American players ever have - whether through highlight reels, headline moments, or the familiar “LeBron James of soccer” label. Even the most casual fans know who he is.

Now, as the U.S. Men’s National Team prepare to host a game-changing World Cup, Pulisic is entering the defining stretch of his career. He is the most recognizable face of a team that will carry unprecedented attention this summer - and despite everything he has already accomplished, nothing compares to the weight of a home World Cup.

For diehards, Pulisic’s résumé speaks for itself. He has won at the highest levels of European soccer and now plays for AC Milan, one of the sport’s most historic clubs. For more casual fans, though, his exploits can feel harder to place. He’s famous, yes - but he’s not Messi or Ronaldo. So where does he actually rank?

This summer, fans and observers will start to get an answer, as Pulisic and the USMNT step under the brightest lights yet, looking to prove themselves on the sport’s biggest stage.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up first: meet Christian Pulisic.