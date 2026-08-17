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Mbappe and Haaland share top spot! EA FC 27 ratings revealed as Messi gets massive boost and Liverpool star suffers brutal downgrade
Mbappe and Haaland lead the way at the summit
Kylian Mbappe has retained his spot as the joint highest-rated men's player at 91 overall but, instead of being joined by Mohamed Salah, is now equalled by Erling Haaland, who has been pushed up from a 90 to a 91. The Real Madrid superstar and the Manchester City goal machine are the only two men to reach the 91 mark this year, establishing themselves as the definitive duo to beat in the virtual arena.
Behind the leading pair, the talent pool remains incredibly deep with several stars locked at a 90 OVR rating. Manchester City's midfield general Rodri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele are among those just a single point behind the leaders. They are joined in the 90-club by Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and the fast-rising Michael Olise, who has been handed a massive plus-four upgrade following his explosive start to life in Bavaria.
- EA SPORTS
Huge boosts for Messi and Fernandes as Van Dijk drops
One of the biggest talking points of the reveal is the resurgence of Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami icon is back up to an 89 overall from 86 after his World Cup heroics with Argentina, proving that class is indeed permanent even in the twilight of his career. He is joined at 89 by Premier League Player of the Season Bruno Fernandes, who is rewarded with a boost from 87 to 89 after guiding Manchester United back to the Champions League.
However, it isn't good news for everyone in the Premier League. In a decision that has already caused plenty of controversy among the Anfield faithful, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been downgraded two points from a 90 to an 88 overall. It is a rare decline for the Dutch defender, who remains one of the highest-rated players in his position despite the drop. Other notable names in the 88-bracket include Arsenal’s defensive duo William Saliba and Declan Rice, as well as Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Luis Diaz.
Putellas maintains dominance in the women's game
On the women's side, new London City Lionesses signing Alexia Putellas remains the highest-rated player at 91 overall, continuing her streak as the premier talent in the women's database. Putellas, despite her recent moveaway from Barcelona to the WSL, remains the gold standard for technical ability in the game. She holds a narrow lead over Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, who has dropped from 91 to 90 after an injury-hit season. Despite the slight downgrade, the Barcelona star remains a focal point for any Ultimate Team enthusiast looking for midfield creativity.
Joining the elite at the 90-mark is Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, who is also a 90 overall after firing her club to the Women's Super League title. Shaw’s dominance in the air and clinical finishing have finally been reflected with a world-class rating. Her City team-mate Yui Hasegawa has also been rewarded for her tactical intelligence, receiving a significant boost from an 85 to an 88 overall. The Women’s Super League is well-represented in the upper echelons, highlighting the growing global standing of the English domestic game within the EA FC ecosystem.
- EA SPORTS
Shock downgrades and the road to launch
There is a surprise downgrade, though, from an 89 to 88 for Arsenal's Alessia Russo despite her career-best seasonal tally of 24 goals in all competitions. Many fans had expected the England international to climb higher following her prolific form for the Gunners, but EA has opted for a slight reduction in her base stats. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Claudia Pina has received an upgrade of plus three from 86 to 89, joining her club team-mates Ewa Pajor (88 to 89) and Caroline Graham Hansen (90 to 89) in a formidable attacking lineup for the Catalan giants.
With the initial top 27 now public, the countdown to the full release is well underway. EA has confirmed that the complete database of more than 21,000 players will be revealed in stages throughout the week, covering the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. The official launch is set for September 25th, though those who opt for the Ultimate Edition will be able to start their journey a week early on September 18th.
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