Mary Earps vs Hannah Hampton, Alex Greenwood's role and six things to watch as England's Lionesses look to secure Euro 2025 qualification

Sarina Wiegman's side are set to face Ireland and Sweden, knowing two wins will ensure they have chance to defend their European title in Switzerland

Some six weeks after the seasons in most of Europe's top women's leagues finished, England are back in action over the next few days as they try to secure automatic qualification to the 2025 European Championship, at which they will be the defending champions.

It's an international break which, with its bizarre timing, highlights the issues that exist within the women's football calendar, but that will not be the focus for Sarina Wiegman's side, who know that wins over Ireland and Sweden will ensure they book a ticket to next year's tournament in Switzerland without needing to go through play-offs in a few months' time.

Qualification and the calendar are not the only talking points as the Lionesses prepare to return to action either, as GOAL picks out six things to watch ahead of England's games on Friday, at home to Ireland, and on Tuesday, in Gothenburg...