Max Dowman for England?! 15-year-old sensation set to be promoted five age groups as Arsenal starlet's rise continues
Record breaker: Dowman's star continues to rise
Dowman has been catching the eye in north London, with his obvious potential registering on domestic and international radars for some time. He is the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League - at the age of 14 - and to grace the Premier League 2 ranks.
He became Arsenal’s second-youngest debutant - behind fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri - when making his Premier League bow for the Gunners against Leeds in August 2025 aged 15 years and 235 days. Dowman will not turn 16 until New Year’s Eve.
England U21 opportunity: Dowman in contention
The hottest of prospects has already represented his country at U17 and U19 level, having been bumped up classes there, and could be in line for an U21 opportunity at some point in the not too distant future.
Carsley admits as much, telling reporters when asked if Dowman is one of those that he is prepared to promote: "He’s a player that we’re monitoring. Sometimes that talent, we have to accelerate it so quickly because of the challenge they are getting at their clubs.
"It’s important that we keep in mind how young Max is and we are fully aware of him. We get all of the feedback from the camps that he plays on and there is definitely time. He’ll definitely get his chance within the U21s."
Red Devils wonderkid: Lacey catching Carsley's eye
Dowman is not the only exciting Premier League star to have caught Carsley’s eye, with it up to England coaches to be aware of every youngster that is ready to unlock full potential. United sensation Lacey slots seamlessly into that talent bracket.
He has been impressing in the youth ranks at Old Trafford, making his debut for the Red Devils’ U20 side during the October international break. The fleet-footed winger is just 18 years of age.
Carsley added on Lacey: "He’s been in the pathway a good amount of time now and he’s a player that we rate highly. It worked out well that we needed that position for the training we were doing and Shea was more than happy to come over and train with the Under-21s.
"You can see he’s a good talent. I know he’s struggled with injuries in the past, which has probably held back his development, but I think it’s so important we don’t rush these young players, we let them develop in their own time. I think he trained two sessions with us and I enjoyed having him."
Senior caps: Dowman & Lacey tipped to reach the top
Liverpool native Lacey has represented England at U15, U16, U17 and U20 level. The 21s would be the next logical step for him, with Carsley and Co ensuring that he follows the right pathway and is given every opportunity in which to prove his worth.
It is considered to be only a matter of time before senior opportunities come his way in Manchester under Ruben Amorim - with United boasting a rich history when it comes to promoting home-grown stars.
The same can be said for Arsenal, with Dowman among the latest to have trodden that path at Emirates Stadium. He has already graced the Premier League and Champions League, with it possible that he could end the 2025-26 campaign with winners’ medals to his name.
If a step up into the U21 ranks with England is taken, then the expectation will be that full international recognition will come his way at some stage. A changing of the guard is likely to take place after next summer’s World Cup, with it possible that the likes of Dowman and Lacey will be pushing for full caps by the time that the Three Lions take in a European Championship campaign on home soil in 2028.
