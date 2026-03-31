Max Dowman, stop that! Arsenal wonderkid scores stunner as England U19 thump Portugal 6-0

The defining moment of the contest arrived shortly after the interval when the teenager took matters into his own hands. Picking up the ball in the 50th minute, he displayed maturity far beyond his 16 years. He sold his marker with a deft drop of the shoulder before driving aggressively towards the penalty area. Leaving the tracking defenders trailing in his wake, he unleashed a clinical strike from the edge of the box to extend the advantage to 2-0. This stunning individual effort entirely extinguished any lingering hopes for the hosts.



