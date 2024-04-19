Mauricio Pochettino reveals drastic step he and Chelsea sporting directors took following embarrassing penalty argument during emphatic Premier League victory over Everton
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has shared how the Blues have reacted to the embarrasing penalty scuffle during the 6-0 win over Everton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madueke, Palmer and Jackson clashed over spot-kick
- Pochettino reveals how club handled situation
- Palmer expected to be number one taker for Blues