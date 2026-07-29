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Mauricio Pochettino reportedly nearing four-year deal to return to USMNT after contract limbo
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An agreement nearly reached
The two sides are close to settling a deal - although the financial terms are not yet clear. Legendary broadcaster Andres Cantor first reported that a deal was close Tuesday evening. The Athletic added Wednesday morning that things are moving in the right direction. U.S. Soccer offered Pochettino an extension before the World Cup, but talks were put on hold during the U.S.'s run.
Pochettino has repeatedly reiterated his willingness to stay in the job, and suggested the door could be open to a new deal after the U.S. lost to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16.
“Right now, it’s about resting a little bit, to think, have conversations with the federation to see what the decision is. I’m so happy. We’ve built a very good relationship," he said.
Progress made
Wednesday's reports follow a respectable World Cup showing for the U.S. They won two of their three group games on home soil and topped the group before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, securing the program's first World Cup knockout victory since 2002.
The U.S. were eventually bounced from the competition by a rampant Belgium side, losing 4-1 in the round of 16 less than 72 hours after Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA.
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Flirting with club sides?
Although a new agreement would extend Pochettino’s contract, it would not necessarily ensure that he remains with the program for its full duration. He met with Milan as the club searched for Max Allegri’s successor following the 2026 season, while his name was also linked with the Brentford job before the 2025-26 campaign.
Pochettino has extensive Premier League experience, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and could continue to be considered for European club positions.
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A long-term commitment
A four-year agreement would put Pochettino in position to lead the U.S. through two major tournaments: the 2028 Copa America, which reportedly could be hosted in the United States, and the 2030 World Cup.
U.S. Soccer has also said it intends to reexamine its youth development system, although it remains unclear what role Pochettino would have in that process.
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