This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Matt Freese USMNT, NYCFCGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'It's obviously been a whirlwind' - USMNT and NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese embraces the chaos, refuses to look too far ahead - even with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon

GOAL sat down with the U.S. goalkeeper to discuss his eventful year, MLS playoffs and why he rejects complacency

To put it simply, Matt Freese's life is changing at a pace that's hard for even him to grasp. The 2025 calendar year has been, in essence, everything the 27-year-old goalkeeper has been working for. After years on the sidelines, Freese has finally been given a chance to show who he is, and do so at the highest level.

The rewards and accolades followed: Gold Cup heroics, MLS Goalkeeper of the Year nomination, a new contract with New York City FC, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game - the types of things that felt so far away for so long for a player that had been considered a career backup.

Freese isn't that anymore. He might just be the U.S. men's national team's World Cup No. 1 goalkeeper. He is, currently, a centerpiece for NYCFC as they begin a run towards the MLS Cup. After several years of working in the shadows, Freese is now very much in the spotlight. The importance of that isn't lost on him. It means things are working. It also means that the pressure is mounting.

"There hasn't been a lot of time for reflecting," Freese tells GOAL. "It's not even that I've been so busy that I haven't been able to physically take time to reflect on it. It's that I've chosen not to reflect on it much. I probably won't really think or reflect on these moments and a lot of these accomplishments, if you can call them that, until I'm 41 and done playing.

"I want to play until I reach 40. I want to accomplish a lot of things before then. I'm not patting myself on the back before the job is done, and that job isn't going to be done for another 13 or 14 years."

That quest, then, is ongoing. Every match and every save is now under the microscope. All of this has seemingly happened quickly for him. In truth, it's been the byproduct of years of work. Harvard essays, hard conversations, injuries, patience - those are what got him here. All of that work can disappear in the blink of an eye, though, with one bad game or perhaps even one bad moment.

And so the journey continues, starting on Tuesday with a playoff game against Charlotte FC, Freese's latest moment in a spotlight that is starting to become familiar, if not comfortable.

"It's obviously been a whirlwind since this summer, but I love the pressure," Freese says. "I love chaos. I think one of my strengths is that I'm able to weather storms and I'm able to stay composed under pressure. I can stick it out when a lot is going on, so I'm enjoying all of this. It's a huge honor to have this pressure and to have this chaos. It's a huge honor to travel for the national team, and a huge honor to be a part of this playoff run right now in New York.

"I'm excited by it and I'm honored to be in the position I am. I want to repay all of the trust that has been put in me."

  • United States v Costa Rica - Gold Cup 2025: Quarter FinalsGetty Images Sport

    'Nothing is guaranteed'

    That trust, from a USMNT perspective, began over the summer. After earning his first call-up to Mauricio Pochettino's senior team for the annual January camp, Freese was thrown into the fire against Turkey for his first cap in a pre-Gold Cup friendly. He hasn't looked back. Freese started every match in the Gold Cup and all four friendlies since, taking his cap total up to 11 this year.

    Now, with just two more friendlies on the schedule, Pochettino continues to say that everything is up for grabs. He reiterated multiple times in the fall that players wouldn't be chosen on past success or name value, but by what they bring to the team. World Cup spots are on the line and, despite Freese's run with the USMNT so far this year, his starting spot isn't secure yet.

    “Next month, maybe we will have the possibility to give another goalkeeper the possibility to play,” Pochettino said after Freese started the USMNT's most recent win over Australia. “We already know now what Matt can provide to the team, and to us, we’ve already checked and tested that he can perform. And also, when we arrive at the World Cup, I think we need to provide different keepers the possibility to play and feel how they can perform.”

    Freese is taking the challenge in stride. He knows nothing is locked in, and he knows players veteran players such as Matt Turner, Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen and Chris Brady are right there, over his shoulder. He's been the starter this year, yes, but to be the starter next year, he has to not just maintain his level, but raise it.

    "The last two camps have been great," Freese said. "We phased in some guys that have more experience with the national team, a lot of guys from European leagues. I think the way that Mauricio has handled that is that nothing is guaranteed. He doesn't need me to tell him he's spot on - he's the coach. But I think that's a fantastic mentality to have about it and mentality to instill in the group."

    It extends to the club level, too. Despite being the guy in New York, Freese isn't complacent, even though he did just receive the ultimate backing from the club.

    • Advertisement
  • Chicago Fire FC v New York City FCGetty Images Sport

    'He has been a massive piece for us'

    For much of his professional career, Freese was a backup. During his six years in the Philadelphia Union system, he started just 16 games. Even after arriving in NYCFC in 2023, he was the second choice for a large chunk of the season before, ultimately, showing that he had what it takes to be a starter in MLS.

    That's all very important context, and that explains why it meant so much for Freese to sign a new deal with NYCFC. In September, he was rewarded for his performances with a new deal, signing on with NYCFC through the 2030 season. 

    “He has been a massive piece for us in our team,” NYCFC boss Pascal Jansen said of Freese this week. “I think if you talk about the consistency that we have established throughout the season within the team, you also have to mention guys like Matt Freese, because he’s a big part of us being more consistent. He got himself into the national team and became the No. 1, and that also is something that is very good for your self-confidence.

    "But Matt, as a person and as a player, as I’ve got to know him, when you think of a growth mindset and trying to develop yourself as an athlete, one of the guys that we mention first is Matt Freese.”

    That new contract is a commitment from Freese to the club, yes, but, just as much, it's a commitment from the club to Freese. It's a message to Freese that reiterates how much those in charge believe in him while also revealing just how much they trust him to get even better.

    "It's a fantastic feeling to have that level of trust and commitment from a team," Freese said. "Not many players get that type of commitment in terms of length. And it means a lot that New York believes in me that much, but also trusts me from the side of complacency. When you give a new deal as a general manager or sporting director, the concern is that you're worried that a player is going to get complacent. 

    "I think the organization knows that that's just not who I am. I'm not someone who is ever going to be complacent. If anything, the more trust someone has in me, the more confident and willing and able I am to dive deeper."

    The club has, generally, had success on the field, missing the playoffs just once in the last 10 years. There is also the looming change that will usher the team into a new era: the completion of Etihad Park, which is expected to be ready in Queens in time for the 2027 campaign.

    "It's such an exciting time to be with this team right now," Freese said. "We have this playoff run, hopefully, and the group we have, the youth we have within the group, mixed with the leadership added on top. We're going to be playing in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the league in a year and a half that's right in the heart of one of the biggest cities in the world.

    "That's such an exciting notion to think about, and it's going to do us wonders to have that real home."

  • Matt Freese, NYCFCImagn

    'We're confident, but hungry'

    Before anyone can get too worried about a stadium, there's still a season to wrap up. NYCFC are hoping it doesn't end too soon. Following a conference semifinal loss to the rival New York Red Bulls last season, NYCFC parted ways with head coach Nick Cushing, turning instead to Jansen, who guided the club back into the postseason.

    NYCFC finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference, booking themselves a playoff date with Charlotte in the opening round.

    "There was a lot of change this year for the club and then, for me, I popped into the national team picture, so I had to manage a higher workload and a higher number of games than I did last season," Freese said. "As for the team, we've got some important pieces during the second half of the season that I think enable us to play at a fantastic level for these last few months... I think the camaraderie and vibe of the team is really great, really exactly what we need heading into the playoffs.

    "We're confident, but hungry. We're all recognizing that we're working together 100 percent and, at the end of the day, it's business and we've got to win games."

    According to Freese, this summer wasn't only a big change for him on the national team front, but also at NYCFC, even with his Gold Cup absence. Starting in June, the club went on a run that included 10 wins from 15 games, beating playoff teams such as Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew and, yes, their first-round opponents, Charlotte.

    The club signed two new starters, Nicolas Fernandez and Raul Gustavo, over the summer, but even those already in the team felt something changing midseason.

    "I think a little bit of a mentality switch happened. I don't know if it was purposeful or organic, but, this summer, myself and the rest of the team recognized that we had the quality to make a serious run and push for the cup," Freese says. "We shouldn't be a team that is pushing to get into the playoffs. We should, on a consistent basis - with the group that we have and the support and coaches we have - be pushing and having the objective to win MLS Cup. That's the goal for us, plain and simple. We're hungry to achieve that."

  • Matt Freese, NYCFCImagn

    'My focus right now isn't on the World Cup'

    MLS Playoffs are a funny time. One mistake can end a season, while one big moment can save one. Penalties loom large and, as Freese so eloquently put it after making several big saves in a Gold Cup triumph over Costa Rica this summer, penalties are his thing.

    "A stat that's interesting is that Charlotte only had two draws this whole year," Freese said. "I know they've gone to penalties a lot before, but they've actually not drawn a lot, which is quite interesting. I enjoy penalties but it's important to note that I'm confident no matter the circumstances. Penalties can go either way. Luck isn't the right word, but you're heaving it up to chance, to five kicks.

    "That's not the goal. We have confidence we can get the job done in regular time. We don't want penalties. But if we do get there, we know I'm going to be there to do my thing. And I'm sure our guys will do their things as well."

    That's the next challenge and, despite all that comes after it, it's the only one Freese can focus on right now. It's the next in a series of big games leading up to the World Cup. This Charlotte test is perhaps even bigger, knowing what's ahead: a loss in this first playoff series doesn't just end NYCFC's season. It would mean that Freese, in a battle for the USMNT No. 1 spot, would have no competitive games until the start of the next MLS campaign.

    He isn't thinking that far ahead, though. He's also not reflecting on the moments that have gotten him here. Life is moving too quickly for Freese to stop and stare. And he wouldn't have it any other way.

    "My focus right now isn't on the World Cup - my focus right now is performing against Charlotte," he says. "Then, hopefully soon, with the national team, the focus is on making sure I'm in November camp. And if I'm there, if I'm fortunate enough to get that call, my focus will then be on putting my best self out there. If I'm in the game, it's making sure I'm ready to do my job in that game. In a way, that mentality keeps you hungry, keeps you determined. But it also keeps you grounded and present, you know?

    "It's so easy to think ahead. Because the World Cup is on home soil and that's such a big deal, it's so easy to think too far into the future and not stay in the present, not focus on your development, not focus on performing every day in training and matches for your club team. That's the type of mentality we have. It really helps."