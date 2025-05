This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Matías Almeyda reportedly closing in on Monterrey job, with Domènec Torrent and former Barcelona manager Xavi is also in the mix Liga MX M. Almeyda Monterrey The Argentine coach, who officially parted ways with AEK Athens on Tuesday, is expected to meet with the Rayados board in the coming days Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Almeyda arrived in Greece in 2022 after his stint with the Earthquakes

Monterrey to resume training on May 26 ahead of the Club World Cup

Torrent is also in negotiations with Chivas Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱