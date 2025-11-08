Matheus Cunha reveals tunnel conversation with Ruben Amorim after Man Utd vs Wolves clash before Brazilian striker made big-money move to Old Trafford

In April this year, Cunha visited Old Trafford with the Wolves side for a Premier League clash and starred in his club's 1-0 win over the hosts as Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal of the match. After the full-time whistle, as the Brazilian was about to enter the tunnel, Amorim grabbed him and had a conversation.

Recalling the discussion with the Portuguese manager, Cunha told The Sun: "He said, ‘Hey, take care today. What do you feel about the stadium? After the first game, Wolves against United [on Boxing Day], it was a good moment to feel like we have this connection. Wolves is very passionate. We discussed a little bit in the game and he [said] something to me.

"And then I said: 'Hey, take care of that thing!' or something like that. He’s someone that pushes us forward. This is the most important thing to be a coach in this big environment. The results start to come much more now. But personally, he’s someone that can show you the energy and then the passion to be part of his team and do the things for him, for the club and to show what you can do to be better. He’s someone who’s very passionate about his job. Someone who I feel is privileged to be the manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world and he shows us this. He shows us our responsibility to use this shirt and then show everyone what is to be part of Manchester United. Every single day he’s with me is a little bit more intense! But I know 100 per cent it’s because he wants to get out my best and then show everyone what I think he knows I can do."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!