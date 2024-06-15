Matheus Cunha Wolves 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

‘You never know’ - £60m target Matheus Cunha drops major transfer tease after being asked if he’s joining Man United

Manchester UnitedMatheus CunhaTransfersWolverhamptonPremier League

Manchester United-linked Matheus Cunha dropped a major hint when asked if he would move to Old Trafford this summer.

  • Cunha linked with a move to Man Utd
  • Dropped a hint regarding his future
  • Red Devils looking to bolster their attack
