Getty Images Sport
Mateusz Bogusz reportedly close to joining Houston Dynamo as Cruz Azul exit nears
- Getty Images Sport
Advanced transfer talksMateusz Bogusz appears set for a return to MLS, with Houston Dynamo nearing an agreement to sign the Polish midfielder from Cruz Azul. According to Súper Deportivo, the Texas club has submitted a final offer valued at $6 million upfront, plus an additional $4 million tied to performance-based incentives.
- Getty Images Sport
Cruz Azul exit imminentAccording to the same media outlet, negotiations between the two clubs have progressed smoothly in recent days, and there is growing confidence on both sides that the deal will be completed soon. Houston view Bogusz as a key addition for the 2026 season, while Cruz Azul are open to the transfer amid the player’s interest in continuing his career in the United States.
- Getty Images Sport
Bogusz by the numbersBogusz, 24, joined La Máquina ahead of the Clausura 2025 and went on to make 39 official appearances, recording three goals and seven assists. Despite being a regular contributor, his situation became unsettled in recent weeks, leading to his absence from preseason preparations ahead of the Clausura 2026.
- Getty Images Sport
Houston midfield boost
Houston Dynamo have already strengthened their roster with the return of Héctor Herrera and are now looking to further reinforce their midfield with Bogusz’s versatility and international experience. If finalized, the move would mark another significant MLS–Liga MX transfer ahead of the new campaign.
Advertisement