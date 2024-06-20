Mateo Messi keeps Inter Miami flag flying with Lionel on Copa America duty – with Antonela sending ‘Hogwarts always’ message from Universal Studios having already visited Disney World
Mateo Messi has kept the Inter Miami flag flying while father Lionel is away on Copa America duty, with Antonela and Co heading to Universal Studios.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great chasing down another trophy
- Family after having plenty of fun without him
- Heading out to see the sights of Florida