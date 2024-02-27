HaalandGetty Images
Richard Martin

'Massive' - Erling Haaland pays tribute to Man City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne after he provides four assists for Norwegian's incredible five-goal haul against Luton

Manchester CityErling HaalandKevin De BruyneFA CupLuton Town vs Manchester CityLuton Town

Erling Haaland said it was a pleasure to play with Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian set up four goals for him in Manchester City's 6-2 win at Luton.

  • Haaland pays tribute to De Bruyne
  • Belgian set up four goals for the striker
  • Norwegian warns 'We're ready to attack'

