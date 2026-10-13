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Massimiliano Allegri gives massive Scott McTominay update and teases dream Kevin De Bruyne partnership for Napoli
Allegri weighs up McTominay inclusion
Following a solid domestic victory over Frosinone, Napoli have shifted their focus back to the European stage as they prepare for a League Phase encounter with Villarreal. The Partenopei are looking to build momentum in the Champions League, and Allegri has provided an encouraging update on McTominay. The former Manchester United man has been working his way toward full fitness, and his manager suggests he is now firmly in contention for a starting berth.
"It is possible but I haven’t well decided what will be the eleven that will take the field: on Saturday players who were stationary for a long time played and tomorrow morning I will see how they are and I will try to imagine how the match will be," Allegri explained to Sky Sport Italia when asked about McTominay’s status.
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Tactical flexibility and the De Bruyne factor
Beyond the immediate team selection, much of the talk surrounding Napoli involves the potential partnership between McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne. Allegri was quick to praise the duo but urged caution regarding their current physical states. He dismissed the idea that there is a fixed formula for his team, preferring to adapt his lineup based on the specific requirements of each opponent and the fitness levels of his star players.
"I believe that good players must play together, then it also depends on the moments. McTominay is two months that he doesn’t play, De Bruyne arrived on August 5 and is finding a good condition but it’s not that there exists the 'always', it’s too reductive," the coach noted.
Addressing the system and rotation
The Italian coach also took the opportunity to hit back at critics who focus heavily on formation changes, particularly the debate between a back three and a back four. For Allegri, the tactical identity of the team is about the characteristics of the individuals rather than rigid numbers. He emphasised that he enjoys the variety his squad provides and will continue to rotate the roster to ensure everyone reaches their peak condition.
"I go very much against the current: talking about modules is a reductive thing, they are bar talks more than field talks, but it’s not that everyone has to agree. I say that I have a squad made of excellent players and we have players who are returning from injuries. It will need a bit of time still and it will be necessary to be lucky in managing and changing the players, above all to give them the possibility to resume an optimal condition. Already from Wednesday we will again have in the team Anguissa, Olivera, Alisson, and slowly with a bit of patience we will get back in order," he stated.
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Confirmed starters and striking dilemmas
Looking ahead to the Villarreal clash, Allegri confirmed that Vanja Milinkovic-Savic will start in goal, while Billy Gilmour is currently ahead of Stanislav Lobotka in the midfield pecking order. The manager also touched upon the form of Lorenzo Lucca, who has struggled for goals recently. Allegri urged the young striker to remain calm, noting that his work ethic remains high and the goals will eventually return for the Italian international.
"In this moment it is important to recover everyone, so I would have the luck to 'guess' the formation. Gilmour Saturday was on the bench because he had played many matches in the national team, with Villarreal he is favoured over Lobotka. Milinkovic-Savic or Meret? Milinkovic-Savic will play, he had returned from the national team and Meret arrives from an injury. Lucca is living a moment of difficulty, but his availability to work is good. He must have patience, because then the goals will arrive. As first strikers there are him and Hojlund, he must stay calm," the manager concluded.
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