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Massimiliano Allegri reveals truth behind Kevin De Bruyne touchline row as Napoli crisis deepens
Lost in translation on the touchline
The tension between Allegri and De Bruyne became a major talking point following Napoli's disappointing European display against Villarreal. Reports suggested that the Belgian playmaker had ignored specific tactical instructions, leading to a heated exchange between the pair. Allegri, however, was quick to dismiss any long-standing issues during his latest press conference, attributing the incident to a simple misunderstanding fueled by different languages.
"Did he bother me? No, there was a misunderstanding, but that was it. These things happen and will happen again. If we understand each other straight away, it's better: I spoke Italian, he spoke English, then I started speaking in English and he wanted to understand in Italian. The boy is intelligent, he understood," the coach explained, as quoted by Tuttosport.
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Addressing the recent collapse
Beyond his individual relationship with De Bruyne, Allegri was questioned about Napoli’s tendency to surrender leads in recent matches. The former Juventus boss took a pragmatic view of the criticism following a string of disappointing results, suggesting that public perception is often dictated entirely by the final scoreline rather than the actual performance on the pitch.
Allegri warned against overreacting to individual defeats while also noting that victories do not always mean the team is perfect. "It's not that when you suffer a comeback and lose everything is a disaster or that when you win everything is fine. I understand that the result directs opinion. This means that the most important thing is always the result," the manager remarked.
Lessons from the Frosinone performance
To illustrate his point regarding the thin margins between success and failure, Allegri pointed toward a previous outing against Frosinone. While that game was praised for its entertainment value, the Napoli coach saw significant defensive flaws that could have easily led to a different outcome had the opposition been more clinical on the break.
"For example, against Frosinone everyone said it was beautiful and fun, but we conceded eight counter-attacks and if they had exploited them well, we would not have come here to talk about a good match," Allegri observed. He challenged his squad to maintain higher standards, stating: "We must improve and we must demand it, since the boys have quality."
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Squad fitness and defensive boosts
As Napoli prepare for their upcoming clash against Venezia, the manager provided a positive update on the fitness of his defensive options. Filippo Marianucci and Sam Beukema have both returned to full training, providing Allegri with much-needed depth as the club looks to stabilise its form in Serie A following a period of inconsistency.
Allegri confirmed that both players are now ready to contribute, despite their differing paths back to the first team. "They have recovered; the former was out for three months, the second missed the pre-season preparation. They are reliable and having them available is an advantage," Allegri noted.
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