Massara: "Roma will never abandon transfer windows that are consistent with its history; the Champions League can help"

Frederic Massara, Roma’s sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport a few minutes before the match at Como’s Sinigaglia stadium against Fabregas’s side, a fixture that could prove decisive for a Champions League spot and qualification for next season’s top European competition: “It’s undoubtedly a very important match; given the current state of the table, the points at stake carry a lot of weight. But the league season is still a long way from over, even after this match.”