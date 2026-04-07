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'A massacre!' - PSG backed to end 'catastrophic' Liverpool's Champions League hopes in first leg of quarter-final tie as World Cup winner claims 'difference in level is colossal'
Dugarry predicts a Parisian stroll
The Champions League quarter-finals bring together two of Europe’s heavyweights, yet the narrative surrounding the clash is unexpectedly one-sided. While Luis Enrique has PSG sitting comfortably atop Ligue 1 and peaking at the right moment, Liverpool's performance under Slot this season has encountered significant obstacles.
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A 'colossal' difference in level
The contrast in momentum is stark. PSG enter the tie as clear favourites, buoyed by domestic dominance and a squad that appears physically superior to their English counterparts. Former France international Dugarry believes the gulf in class is now so wide that the Reds stand little chance of surviving their trip to the French capital.
"It's going to be a walk in the park, honestly. Liverpool are disastrous," Dugarry told RMC. "14 wins, 10 losses, and 7 draws since the start of the season in the league. They're catastrophic. I'm not going to say they have bad players, but they don't play together. In my opinion, the difference in level is colossal. I think PSG will wrap up the quarter-final in the first leg.
"Do you see Liverpool play? They have no legs, they have nothing. Technically they have good players, they are not clumsy, but they play at two and a half miles an hour. When you see the intensity that Paris Saint-Germain manages to put in... it’s going to be a massacre!"
Fear factor at the Parc des Princes
The psychological edge also seems to favor the hosts. Dugarry suggests that PSG’s recent record against Premier League sides has instilled a sense of dread in English teams, with Chelsea suffering an 8-2 aggregate defeat to the French giants in the round of 16.
"Just think, they just conceded four against Manchester City, who we saw against Real Madrid... Momentum is important in the second half of the season," he added. "They're scared. Every English team has been thrashed for about a year and a half. Now they're all afraid of Paris Saint-Germain. I guarantee you they'll arrive terrified."
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Form guide makes for bleak reading
Liverpool's uphill battle is made steeper by a growing injury list. Arne Slot will be without star goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while the likes of Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong are struggling for full match fitness. This leaves a depleted Reds side, currently struggling in the Premier League, facing a PSG team that is almost entirely injury-free.
With Liverpool having only won one of their last five games in all competitions, the statistics do not make for kind reading. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's PSG have secured wins in four consecutive matches, underlining the "colossal" difference in form that Dugarry expects to see reflected on the scoreboard this Wednesday.