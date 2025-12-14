AFP
Mason Greenwood scores late winner vs Monaco to send Marseille third in Ligue 1 as ex-Man Utd forward earns Man of the Match trophy
Greenwood's purple patch continues
After leading Marseille to a thrilling 3-2 win over Union Saint-Gilloise with a brace in the Champions League in midweek, Greenwood emerged as the Ligue 1 giants' saviour once again as he starred with a solitary goal in their win over Monaco on Sunday.
De Zerbi's side were far from impressive against Monaco until Greenwood popped up with a superb first-time finish in the 82nd minute. The 24-year-old, who picked up Ligue 1's Man of the Match award after the final whistle, now has 11 goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this term, and 14 goals across all competitions.
- AFP
Greenwood glad to help Marseille secure a win
After scoring a late winner in a closely fought contest on Sunday, Greenwood was understandably elated as he told Ligue 1+: "Monaco is a good team. It was incredible, it's fantastic to take the three points tonight. The whole team is working well, we're all in it together. It's a collective effort."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
De Zerbi still expects more from Greenwood
Despite his fine form in front of goal, De Zerbi still wants Greenwood to improve certain aspects of his game. After seeing the frontman star in Europe earlier this week, the former Brighton boss said: "Yes, I think he's one of the best strikers in Europe. But even he, when we're leading 3-1, needs to learn to manage the ball, not to force things and not to lose possession. And that's not an unreasonable demand, which doesn't mean we're not happy with Greenwood. He's a great player, but in those moments, I think he also needs to make the effort to hold onto the ball a little longer, to give us a bit more breathing room, to be more consistent defensively, at least by holding his position."
- AFP
Winter transfer talk swirling
Greenwood has been linked with a move back to the Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window, amid reported interest from Tottenham and West Ham.
However, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed that a return to English shores is unlikely because of Greenwood's past at United, where he faced criminal allegations before charges against him were dropped in February 2023. Greenwood has also been linked with Barcelona, which could lead to a reunion with ex-United team-mate Marcus Rashford.
Advertisement