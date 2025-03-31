'Mason Greenwood isn't coming back' - Roberto De Zerbi blasted for his management of former Man Utd forward after Marseille slump to Reims defeat
Roberto De Zerbi has been heavily criticised for his handling of Mason Greenwood after Marseille slumped to a third-straight Ligue 1 loss.
- Greenwood has been in and out of Marseille team recently
- French side fall to third-straight defeat
- De Zerbi slammed for management of forward