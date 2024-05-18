Mason Greenwood's next club: Napoli contact Man Utd as they step up efforts to sign exiled forward

Getty ImagesRichard MillsMason Greenwood's next club: Napoli contact Man Utd as they step up efforts to sign exiled forwardMason GreenwoodSSC NapoliManchester UnitedGetafePremier LeagueLaLigaSerie ATransfersNapoli have contacted Manchester United over signing Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGreenwood joins Getafe on loan from Man UtdSet to leave Red Devils amid transfer linksNapoli contact United over possible transferArticle continues below