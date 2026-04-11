AFP
Mason Greenwood determined to win Ligue 1 top goalscorer award as Marseille star bags two assists in win over Metz
Greenwood leads Marseille back to winning ways
Greenwood produced a standout display as Marseille defeated Metz 3-1, helping his side bounce back from consecutive losses. The English forward opened the scoring move in the 13th minute, sliding a precise through ball for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who finished clinically after a swift counterattack. Greenwood was again involved shortly after the break, providing another assist for Igor Paixao to double Marseille’s advantage. Metz briefly threatened a comeback when Georgiy Tsitaishvili pulled one back, but Hamed Junior Traore sealed the win in stoppage time, securing three points that lifted Marseille into third place.
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Greenwood makes his Golden Boot ambition clear
Despite his playmaking display, Greenwood made it clear his primary focus remains scoring goals and finishing the season as Ligue 1’s top marksman, with him currently third on 15 goals - just one behind Rennes star Esteban Lepaul and Strasbourg sensation Joaquin Panichelli.
"Top scorer in Ligue 1? I try to score as many goals as possible to help the team," he said after the game. "Last season I was top scorer like Ousmane Dembele, but this time I want to win it on my own."
A fierce Golden Boot race taking shape
Greenwood’s determination stems partly from the circumstances of last season’s outcome. Although he finished level on 21 goals with Dembele, the official Ligue 1 Golden Boot was awarded to the Paris Saint-Germain winger due to tie-breaking criteria. The decision was influenced by penalty statistics, with Greenwood scoring seven spot-kicks compared to Dembele’s single penalty. This season, Greenwood currently holds an advantage over the PSG star with 15 goals to Dembele’s 10. However, competition remains tight, with Lepaul, Panichelli and Lens striker Odsonne Edouard all eyeing the individual award.
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What comes next?
The victory offers an important boost for Marseille and head coach Habib Beye as the club aims to secure a top-three finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League. They currently sit third in Ligue 1 with 52 points from 29 matches, just two points ahead of Lille (28 matches). Marseille's next match is away to Lorient.
With Greenwood continuing to influence matches both as a scorer and creator, Marseille will hope to build momentum in the closing weeks of the season while the 24-year-old pushes to claim the Ligue 1 Golden Boot outright.