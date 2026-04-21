Mason Greenwood 'irritating coaches with his nonchalance' at Marseille & could be transfer-listed

While the former Manchester United forward netting 15 goals and providing six assists in Ligue 1 this season, his perceived lack of effort during recent training sessions and matchdays is said to be "irritating coaches".

According to RMC Sport, the Englishman appeared to "give up" during a recent 2-0 defeat to Lorient, showing very little connection with his team-mates. This shift in body language has led the club to consider placing him on the transfer list this summer to capitalise on his market value. Habib Beye, who recently succeeded Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, has already moved to double training sessions to address the squad's crumbling discipline.