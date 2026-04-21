AFP
Mason Greenwood 'irritating coaches with his nonchalance' at Marseille & could be transfer-listed
Coaching staff frustrated by Greenwood attitude
While the former Manchester United forward netting 15 goals and providing six assists in Ligue 1 this season, his perceived lack of effort during recent training sessions and matchdays is said to be "irritating coaches".
According to RMC Sport, the Englishman appeared to "give up" during a recent 2-0 defeat to Lorient, showing very little connection with his team-mates. This shift in body language has led the club to consider placing him on the transfer list this summer to capitalise on his market value. Habib Beye, who recently succeeded Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, has already moved to double training sessions to address the squad's crumbling discipline.
- AFP
Benatia slams 'scandalous' lack of pride
Sporting director Medhi Benatia vented his fury after a recent defeat, publicly slamming the players’ commitment. The instability has triggered a collapse in form, with Marseille losing five of their nine games under Beye.
"When I see matches like this I have to come and talk," he said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "It’s scandalous, scandalous. What we ask for is some mentality, a minimum of pride. ... (Expletive), pride, respect for the jersey. We’ve had six or seven inexplicable performances this season."
Senior leaders under the microscope
Greenwood is not the only key figure facing intense scrutiny as the club's ambitions of Champions League qualification fade. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been described as "unrecognisable" in recent weeks, while former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to be "disgusted" by the lack of effort from certain team-mates.
Club president Stephane Richard has pointed to a constant turnover of players as a primary reason for the club's inability to maintain a title challenge. "It’s incredibly difficult to get a team playing well when a third or half of the squad changes every year," Richard explained. 'The first thing this club needs is a certain stability."
- AFP
Massive summer clear-out looms
Marseille currently sit sixth in Ligue 1, and the prospect of failing to qualify for Europe's elite competition will likely force a major overhaul of the squad. Reports claim that some players appear to be completely unaware of the club's objectives, making the departure of several key players this summer almost inevitable - potentially including Greenwood.