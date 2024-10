Mason Greenwood is back among the goals as Marseille hitman ends his dry spell in annihilation that saw Montpellier coach get sacked at full-time M. Greenwood Marseille Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Marseille Montpellier

Mason Greenwood has finally dumped his dry spell with a goal in Marseille's 5-0 Ligue 1 win against Montpellier on Sunday.