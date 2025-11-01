Mary Earps launches scathing attack on England boss Sarina Wiegman's 'bullsh*t' decision to recall Chelsea's Hannah Hampton to the Lionesses squad & claims 'bad behaviour was rewarded'

The Paris Saint-Germain keeper addressed Hampton being dropped from the international squad after Euro 2022, citing her rivals' negative effect on the camp. The players were brought together after the landing the European crown at Wembley and were asked for their feedback - and Hampton's behaviour was singled out.

In an extract from her book published in The Guardian, Earps said: "The only negative that each group reported back on was that behaviour, which was overwhelmingly considered disruptive and unreliable, with a risk of being destructive, taking energy and time from coaches who needed to work with the rest of the team on set-pieces, mentality and of course goalkeeping sessions.

"It affected us all in a domino effect to an extent that was extremely unusual in a successful elite team environment. It also completely contradicted my professional values, which included preserving everything I had, mentally and physically, for performance and for a goalkeeper union where everyone, whatever their role, had the space and support to be great at their job."