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Khaled Mahmoud

Marseille player ratings vs Angers: Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri inspire five-goal masterclass

Marseille
Angers
Angers vs Marseille
Ligue 1
Player ratings

Marseille showcased their offensive depth in a thrilling 5-2 victory away at Angers, overcoming an early scare to dominate the proceedings. Key contributions from Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri ensured the visitors left with all three points in a high-scoring Ligue 1 encounter.

Marseille delivered a devastating attacking display at the Stade Raymond Kopa, overcoming a resilient Angers side to secure a 5-2 victory. The match began with a frantic pace as Lilian Raolisoa opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute. However, Marseille responded through Himad Abdelli and Nouhoum Kamissoko to take a 2-1 lead into the interval. The second half saw the visitors flex their tactical muscles, dictating the tempo through superior ball possession and a higher volume of shots on target.

Amine Gouiri made it three for Marseille on the hour mark, effectively putting the game beyond reach before Ayman El Ouazzani clawed one back for Angers with a 75th-minute penalty. However, Marseille's clinical edge proved decisive, as a late flurry saw Amine Harit and Igor Paixao add gloss to the scoreline. Bruno Genesio's side demonstrated impressive verticality, finishing the match with an xG of 2.86 and eight shots on target, effectively punishing Angers' defensive lapses to climb the Ligue 1 table.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jeffrey De Lange - 6/10

    De Lange had a relatively quiet afternoon in terms of shot-stopping, making only one save as Angers struggled to test him frequently. He was helpless for the early opener and the penalty, but his distribution was reliable, helping Marseille maintain their 58% possession share. His positioning provided a safety net for the high defensive line employed by Genesio.

    Timothy Weah - 7/10

    Captain for the day, Weah operated with his trademark industry. He was instrumental in the buildup for the equaliser, credited with an assist for Abdelli in the 37th minute. Late in the game, he provided another assist for Paixao to kill off the contest. His 85-minute shift showcased a mature balance between defensive tracking and offensive overlapping.

    Conrad Egan-Riley - 6/10

    Egan-Riley provided a stable presence at the heart of the defence. While the backline looked vulnerable during the early 14th-minute concession, he recovered well to manage the physical threat of El Ouazzani. He finished the game with a tidy completion rate as Marseille focused on building play from the back.

    Emerson - 7/10

    The veteran full-back displayed his creative value, providing the assist for Kamissoko’s crucial goal just before half-time in the 43rd minute. His delivery from wide areas was a constant threat, and he managed his defensive sector well despite the early pressure from the hosts.

    Geoffrey Kondogbia - 6/10

    Kondogbia filled in defensively and offered physical presence, though he was substituted at the hour mark for Nayef Aguerd. Before his exit, he helped stifle Angers' counter-attacks and was involved in the transition play that led to Marseille taking control of the midfield battle.

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    Midfield

    Tochukwu Nnadi - 7/10

    Nnadi was a combative presence in the double pivot. Although he picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute, he made amends by providing the assist for Harit’s goal in the 83rd minute. His ability to recover the ball and quickly transition it to the forwards was central to Marseille's dominance.

    Igor Paixao - 8/10

    Paixao was a livewire throughout, constantly finding pockets of space between the Angers lines. He capped off a stellar performance with a goal in the 85th minute, expertly converting a pass from Weah. His movement off the ball stretched the Angers defence, creating lanes for Harit and Gouiri.

    Nouhoum Kamissoko - 8/10

    Kamissoko proved to be a vital goal threat from the middle, scoring the second goal for Marseille in the 43rd minute. Before being substituted in the 80th minute, he recorded high volumes of ball recoveries and successfully disrupted Angers' attempts to build through the centre.

    Amine Harit - 8/10

    Harit pulled the strings for much of the afternoon. He was rewarded for his creative persistence with a well-taken goal in the 83rd minute, assisted by Nnadi. His vision allowed Marseille to bypass the Angers press, and he remained a threat until his 90th-minute substitution.

    Himad Abdelli - 8/10

    Abdelli was Marseille's primary spark in the first half, scoring the equaliser in the 37th minute to settle the nerves. His technical proficiency under pressure was excellent, and he was a key reason Marseille dominated the xG battle (2.86 vs 2.5) before being replaced late on.

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    Attack

    Amine Gouiri - 8/10

    Gouiri led the line with intelligence, consistently dropping deep to link play. He scored Marseille's third goal in the 60th minute, a strike that essentially broke the hosts' spirit. Even when not on the scoresheet, his 21 shots involvement reflected his status as the focal point of the attack.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Nayef Aguerd - 6/10

    Came on in the 60th minute for Kondogbia to provide fresh legs in the defence. He helped see out the victory, though he was part of the defensive unit that conceded the penalty 15 minutes after his introduction.

    Angel Gomes - 6/10

    Introduced in the 80th minute for Kamissoko. He helped retain possession and saw out the final stages of the match with composure.

    Keyliane Abdallah - 6/10

    Replaced Abdelli in the 80th minute and provided energy in the press during the final ten minutes.

    Ulisses Garcia - N/A

    Introduced in the 90th minute. Not enough time to impact the game.

    Neal Maupay - N/A

    Introduced in the 90th minute. Not enough time to impact the game.

    Bruno Genesio - 8/10

    Genesio’s tactical setup allowed Marseille to dominate the ball (58%) and create 21 total shots. His decision to stick with an aggressive 4-2-3-1 despite going behind early was vindicated, and his substitutions ensured Marseille maintained their intensity until the final whistle.

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