Big shake up at Marseille! Medhi Benatia to stay despite announcing resignation as club owner confirms ex-defender will pick Roberto De Zerbi's successor

The Moroccan had initially taken to social media on Sunday to confirm he was stepping down from his role as sporting advisor in the wake of coach Roberto De Zerbi's exit by mutual consent. However, following a high-stakes visit to the city this Tuesday by the club's American owner, McCourt, the landscape has shifted entirely. Benatia is now moving into a significantly expanded role where he will oversee the entirety of the club's footballing department during a critical transitional phase for the Ligue 1 giants.

McCourt’s intervention has effectively promoted Benatia to the most powerful sporting position at the club for the time being. The decision comes just as fans are demanding stability following a disastrous run of results. With the sporting direction now firmly in his hands, Benatia’s immediate priority will be finding the right candidate to lead the team from the dugout, following a period of significant instability in the technical area.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the club’s owner made the new hierarchy crystal clear, confirming that Benatia will now lead 'all sporting activities' and will be the primary figure in charge of selecting the future head coach. This move centralises all footballing decisions under the former centre-back, who was previously working alongside the club's president on recruitment and strategy.